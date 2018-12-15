  • search
    Jammu and Kashmir becomes first state to have a Law banning 'Sextortion'

    By Pti
    Jammu, Dec 15: Jammu and Kashmir has become the first state in the country to have a law banning sexual exploitation of women by those in positions of authority, having a fiduciary relationship or a public servant.

    Jammu and Kashmir becomes first state to have a Law banning 'Sextortion' (Representative image)

    The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday approved the 'Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018' and the 'Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018', an official spokesman said.

    Also read: J&K: Governor Satya Pal Malik clears proposal to upgrade 5 hospitals

    The Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 seeks to amend the Ranbir Penal Code, whereby specific offence under section 354 E is being inserted to provide for the offence of 'Sextortion', he said.

    Amendments are being made in section 154, 161 and Schedule of Criminal Procedure Code and section 53 A of the Evidence Act so as to bring sextortion at par with similar offences prescribed under Ranbir Penal Code, and amendment is being made in the Prevention of Corruption Act to amend the definition of misconduct and provide that demand for sexual favours would also constitute misconduct within the meaning of section 5, the spokesman added.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 9:33 [IST]
