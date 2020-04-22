Jammu and Kahmir govt cancels Amarnath Yatra, then withdraws note

India

oi-Deepika S

Jammu, Apr 22: The Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn a press release that said the annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas has been suspended this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A press note released earlier today said the pilgrimage scheduled from June 23 to August 3 was cancelled by the Amarnath shrine board during a video conference meeting.

Such an order was passed probably for the first time that pilgrimage started. Even during the peak of terrorism in Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra continued.

The decision to this effect was taken at the 38th board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor G C Murmu at Raj Bhavan here, the spokesman said.

However, the board decided that 'Pratham Pooja' and 'Sampann Pooja' would be done with traditional fervour. The 42-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine was scheduled to commence on June 23.