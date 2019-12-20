  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jamia website hacked with a message 'Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: The website of Jamia Millia Islamia was hacked on Thursday and a message supporting the students in their protest against the amended citizenship law posted on it.

    The message on the site read, "Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!" The website of the university is handled by a third party and its server was hacked.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The third party was informed and it is on the job to restore it, he said. Students from the varsity have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the varsity.

    Some of them joined the protests at Mandi House and Jantar Mantar on Thursday. The website was hacked in the evening and the hackers posted messages asking Jamia students to ensure that the movement does not die.

    "Brave students of Jamia keep fighting against the oppression. Don't let the movement die. Every time they hit you Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger!" the message read.

    They also put forth four demands -- rollback CAA, rollback NRC, free unlawfully detained students and probe police brutality. The hackers also hit out at the JNU vice-chancellor for being silent on the protests in his varsity.

    "And two minutes of silence for Delhi Police. Remember the time they were protesting after the Tees Hazari incident. Mike Drop!" they said.

    Jamia violence: HC defers hearing PIL seeking fact-finding committee to look into violence to Feb 4

    On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA.

    More JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA News

    Read more about:

    jamia millia islamia website

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 0:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue