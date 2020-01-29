Jamia violence: Police release photos of 70 people involved in anti-CAA protests

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 29: Delhi Police on Wednesday released photos of 70 people who were allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia here last month, officials said.

The university had turned into a battlefield on December 15 last year when police entered the campus and used force against students following the violent protest.

According to police, two cases were registered in connection with the violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near the university campus.

One case was registered at Jamia Nagar police station under IPC sections for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty while another case was registered at New Friends Colony police station under IPC sections for rioting, arson, unlawful assembly and damage to public property.

Both the cases are being investigated by the SIT of Crime Branch, police said, adding, the persons whose photos were released had actively participated in riots and any information about them would be suitably rewarded.

Anyone who has information about them can contact Delhi Police at 011-23013918 and 9750871252, they added.