Jamia violence: HC defers hearing PIL seeking fact-finding committee to look into violence to Feb 4

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Delhi High Court on Thursday deferred hearing a PIL seeking setting up of a fact- finding committee to look into the recent violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University to February 4.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Rizwan and the court allowed it to be listed on Thursday. The plea has sought judicial inquiry into the action taken by the police, including allegedly firing at students. It also sought proper medical treatment and compensation for the injured students.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia university during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

The trouble started during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. But a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.