    Jamia students paint road with anti-CAA graffiti as protest entered its 21st day

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 03: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday painted anti-CAA and anti-NRC graffiti on the road outside the varsity as their protest against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens entered its 21st day.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    They have also started a "School for Revolution" on the side of the road to teach children who cannot read or write. Students have been staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC outside the university along with locals of Jamia Nagar.

    Slogans like 'Jiyo aur jeene do (live and let live)', '#No CAA, #No NRC', 'Mera desh, mera samvidhan (My country, my Constitution)' were painted on the road outside Jamia along with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Five students observed a day long hunger strike on Thursday and the Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) organised an event to take a pledge to 'Save the Constitution of India' and held a protest.

    Sohail Hashmi, an activist and Indian heritage keeper, and MK Raina, a renowned film and theatre artist, spoke at the event.

    The speakers stressed on the secular values of the Constitution and also mentioned the role of Jamia in educating to thousands of students with "unmatched legacy of secularism and humanity".

    They unanimously condemned the amended citizenship law and police action against students. JTA Secretary, Majid Jamil, appealed to the students to return to the campus and help in restoring normalcy. He also appealed to the administration to announce the examination schedule.

    A play called Jamiawala Bagh staged outside Jamia Millia

    The protest will go on in a peaceful and democratic manner till the amended citizenship law is rolled back, and students may continue their peaceful protest without affecting the university's functioning, Jamil said.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 1:09 [IST]
