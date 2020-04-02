Jamia PhD student arrested in connection with Delhi violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: A PhD student of the Jamia Milia Islamia University has been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Delhi in February.

Miran Haider is also the head of the Delhi youth wing of the RJD. The police had said that it had found several WhatsApp groups which were used to incite the violence in which over 50 persons had died.

The violence had broken out when US President Donald Trump was visiting India in the last week of February. It may be recalled that in the violence an IB staffer, Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered.

The police had arrested a suspended councillor of the Aam Admi Party, Tahir Hussain in connection with the murder. The violence erupted when those opposing the citizenship law clashed with those supporting it.