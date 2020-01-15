Jamia Millia Islamia moves court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police over Dec 15 violence

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Jamia Millia Islamia will move court for the registration of an FIR against the Delhi Police in connection with the police action on students in December last year, university officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to move court was taken at an emergent Executive council meeting, they said.

"An application will be filed very soon in the lower court under section 156(3) of the CrPC seeking direction to police to register an FIR," Ahmad Azeem, spokesperson of the university, said.

He said the new examination date-sheet will be declared by the Controller of Examination in consultation with all the deans.

"Several steps have been taken to ensure safety and security of students inside campus. Steps will be taken further if required," he added.

The police on December 15 had allegedly stormed the library while looking for "outsiders" who were involved in arson and violence during an anti-CAA protest outside the campus. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has so far recorded statements of 52 students in connection with the incident, he said.

Statements of security guards of the university were taken on Wednesday, he said, adding that the statements of remaining people would be recorded on Thursday and Friday.

After deciding to further probe till January 17 into the violence that broke out at the university, a team from the NHRC visited the campus on Tuesday and recorded statements of the students who were injured in the incident.

On Monday, hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students had gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office, demanding registration of an FIR against the police.

She had assured them that the university would move court for registration of an FIR and also announced the cancellation of exams.