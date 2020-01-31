Jamia firing: UP teen who opened fire on anti-CAA protesters is a 'minor'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: The boy, who brandished a gun at a group of students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University Thursday, injuring one student, has turned out to be a minor.

The family has produced a copy of his Class X certificate issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education and his Aadhaar card claiming that he is a minor.

The Delhi Police have officially not confirmed the age of the firing accused. The cops will verify documents to ascertain the age of the person.

The injured student Shahdab Farooq, who was seen bleeding from his left hand, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Farooq, a mass communications student, belongs to Kashmir.

The boy fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Delhi Police have taken the minor accused in the custody and interrogating him.