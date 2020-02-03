Jamia firing: Two gunmen fire shots near gate 5 of university amid Anti-CAA protest

New Delhi, Feb 03: A shot was fired at gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night by unidentified persons.

A statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity, said the attackers were on a red scooty. No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said. Police said they were verifying the JCC's claims.

The incident comes a day after a 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

Injured Jamia student Shadab Farooq discharged from AIIMS

Earlier, Jamia Nagar was gripped in tension after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Farooq, who received bullet wound on his left hand, was admitted to AIIMS. No injury to blood vessels or nerves were sustained, a doctor said.