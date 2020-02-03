  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jamia firing: Two gunmen fire shots near gate 5 of university amid Anti-CAA protest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: A shot was fired at gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night by unidentified persons.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity, said the attackers were on a red scooty. No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said. Police said they were verifying the JCC's claims.

    The incident comes a day after a 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

    Injured Jamia student Shadab Farooq discharged from AIIMS

    Earlier, Jamia Nagar was gripped in tension after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

    Farooq, who received bullet wound on his left hand, was admitted to AIIMS. No injury to blood vessels or nerves were sustained, a doctor said.

    More JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA News

    Read more about:

    jamia millia islamia

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 1:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X