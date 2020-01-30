  • search
    Jamia firing: Police says incident happened in seconds; personnel did not have time to react

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 30: The Jamia firing incident happened in a matter of seconds and by the time police could react, the man, who has been arrested, had fired his pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

    Jamia

    The statement came after the Delhi Police faced flak from Jamia Millia Islamia students and the AAP alleged that the force's personnel were "mute spectators" "By the time police could react, the person had already fired the shot.

    Everything happened in seconds. The investigation is on. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. We are also probing whether he is a juvenile or not," Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan.

    'Culprit will not be spared': Amit Shah on Jamia firing

    Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday afternoon after the man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", fired at protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "yeh lo aazadi", amid heavy police presence.

    Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was injured.

    The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Devesh Srivastava said based on the statement of the victim, a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

    Special Commissioner of Law and Order (North) Satish Golcha met Farooq at the AIIMS trauma centre where he is currently undergoing treatment.

    "We met him. He is stable now. The bullet has been removed and he also spoke to the doctor," Golcha said.

    X