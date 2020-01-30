  • search
    Jamia firing 'direct result' of remarks made by BJP leaders: D Raja slams Anurag Thakur

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The CPI general secretary D Raja attacking the BJP on Thursday said the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia was a "direct result" of incretionary comments made by BJP leaders while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls.

    Raja told PTI that it was unfortunate that such an incident had happened on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    CPI general secretary D Raja

    He also added that the Jamia firing incident a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogan of shoot the traitors.

    'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko’: Union minister Anurag Thakur stokes controversy

    On Thursday afternoon, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi", triggering panic in the city's Jamia area.

      Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

      The man, who is yet to be identified, was detained after he fired at students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.

      As per the PTI, Election Commission has barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
