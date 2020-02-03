Jamia firing: Delhi police registers case, investigation underway

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 03: The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case and have started an investigation in the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi firing case that took place on Sunday night.

The cops have also confirmed that no bullet shells were found from the site of where the firing incident took place on Sunday night in Delhi.

As per the news agency ANI tweet, the Delhi police have said that, no bullet shells were found from the Jamia firing site.

However, a case has been registered in this incident and investigation is underway.

On Sunday night, bullets were fired at gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night by two unidentified persons. But, no one was injured in the attack.

As per a senior police official, the case was registered under sections of the IPC- they are charged with attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Jamia firing a result of hyper-nationalism says injured student

In a week, this is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in the national capital.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old youth fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi, where the anti- CAA protest has been going on since December last year. However, no one was injured in the incident.

On Thursday, reportedly, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.