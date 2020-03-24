  • search
    Jama Masjid to remain shut until Mar 31

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The iconic Jama Masjid will remain closed for public till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the imam of the mosque, said on Monday.

    The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus as many people who travel abroad also come to offer prayers at the mosque, he said.

    During this period, the daily chorus in the mosque will remain unaffected but people will not be allowed to offer prayers.

    Around 2,000 people offer prayers at the mosque everyday, while the number swells to 10,000 on Fridays, he said.

    "As a precautionary measure, we are closing the mosque for offering prayers till March 31. We have appealed to people to offer prayers inside their homes during this time," Bukhari told PTI.

    Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) has also appealed to people to make special prayers to fight the disease.

    JUH president Maulana Arshad Madani said coronavirus has engulfed the entire world.

    "The human being, despite all his educational and scientific advancements, has no option to deal with this disease. I appeal to all citizens of the country to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from this pestilence and must follow the instructions issued by the World Health Organisation and the central health ministry," Madani said in a statement.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:24 [IST]
