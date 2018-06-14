English

Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam announces that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on June 16

    The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Thursday announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday (June 16). Bukhari made the announcement tonight after a meeting of the moon-sighting committee, said reports.In Kerala, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow as the moon was sighted in Kozhikode.

    "The moon was not sighted today. So, that means the Eid will be celebrated on Saturday in Delhi and several other parts of the country," PTI quoted a cleric as saying.

    The confusion over the date of Eid ul-Fitr 2018 is because Muslims celebrate the festival after the new moon appears either after 29 days of fasting or 30 days.

    After a month of fasting and sacrifice, Muslims will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr after sighting of the crescent moon which will officially end the month of Ramzan. In Ramzan, the 9th month of Islamic calendar, Muslims observe fast and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. They are also expected to abstain from worldly desires and offer special prayers.

