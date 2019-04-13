Jallianwala Bagh centenary: India pays homage to the Martyrs of Amritsar massacre

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delh, Apr 13: Leaders across the country are paying homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre today to commemorate 100 years of the incident.

"Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of," PM Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Golden Temple. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accompanied him. Rahul paid floral tributes at the memorial inside the Jallianwala Bagh in the morning. They also observed a two-minute silence to remember those who were massacred in the tragic incident on April 13, 1919.

"The cost of freedom must never ever be forgotten. We salute the people of India who gave everything they had for it," the Congress chief wrote in the visitors' book.

Vice President Naidu will release a commemorative coin and a commemorative postage stamp at today's homage ceremony.

Theresa May had on Wednesday described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history, but stopped short of a formal apology. Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded that those who lost their lives in the massacre deserve a "full, clear and unequivocal apology for what took place".

Former British prime minister David Cameron had described the episode as "deeply shameful" in a visit to Amritsar in 2013. But he too didn't say sorry.

The massacre took place in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Dyer opened fire on a crowd of people holding a pro-independence meeting, leaving hundreds of people dead and scores injured.