  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jallianwala Bagh centenary: Naidu, Rahul to pay homage to martyrs today; Security up

    By
    |

    New Delhi, April 13: 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by British forces. Though the Election Commission (EC) hasn't allowed observing the 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre on a large scale, a programme commemorating the event will be held in Punjab on Saturday.

    Jallianwala Bagh centenary: Naidu, Rahul to pay homage to martyrs today; Security up

    Only 12 families of those killed in the massacre have been invited for the programme because the state administration failed to trace the descendants of the remaining martyrs.

    Meanwhile, on the eve of the centenary, Hundreds of people, including students, local residents and even visitors, held a candlelight march in Amritsar on Friday evening.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Governor V P Singh Badnore, Cabinet minister Om Prakash Soni and other leaders, including members of the families of those killed in the massacre, had joined the candlelight march. Tight security was observed by the Punjab Police during the event.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu are likely to arrive for the main function to commemorate the 100 years of the massacre.

    British PM Theresa May voices regret over Jallianwala Bagh massacre

    The Centre and the state government are organising separate events to pay tribute to those fell to the bullet of General Dyer on April 13, 1919.

    The 100th anniversary of the killing of hundreds of unarmed, innocent Indians, including women and children, who were protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act of the British government, by British Indian forces led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, falls on April 13, 1919.

    The massacre is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle to free the country from British occupation. It showed the brutal repression unleashed by the British on Indian subjects.

    On April 10, British Prime Minister Theresa May had expressed regret over the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

    May, however, did not issue a full apology. "We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused," May had told the British parliament. On the other hand, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, had called for a full, clear and unequivocal apology.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MARTYRS News

    Read more about:

    martyrs punjab security massacre

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 0:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue