    Jaitley’s family insists, Modi doesn’t cut short foreign trip

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to cut short his foreign visit in event of Arun Jaitley's death.

    Modi spoke with both the wife and son of Jaitley and expressed his condolences. Both insisted that he does not cut short his foreign trip.

    File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Arun Jaitley

    With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!

    Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

    BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society.

    Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti, Modi said in a series of tweets.

