    Arun Jaitley undergoes surgery, advised two-week rest

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister Arun Jaitley has undergone surgery at a hospital in New York on Tuesday, sources said.

    He has been advised at least two weeks rest by the doctors, they added.

    Jaitley, 66, travelled to the US on January 13. He underwent tests for soft tissue cancer this week, sources said. On Wednesday, Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of Finance Ministry during Jaitley's absence.

    According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed that during the period of Jaitley's indisposition, the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs, held by him, be temporarily assigned to Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios.

    Further, Jaitley has been designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time when he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs.

    PTI

