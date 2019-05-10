Jaitley asks if Rahul will oust Sam Pitroda over 1984 Sikh riots comment

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: Union minister Arun Jaitley on Friday asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi will oust the party's overseas chief Sam Pitroda for his comment on the 1984 Sikh genocide that the riots "happened in 1984, so what?"

Taking to Twitter, Jaitley said,"Will the Congress president oust his guru, who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984?''.

Will the Congress President oust his 'Guru', who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984? — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2019

Earlier, Jaitley had slammed the Congress leader Sam Pitroda over 1984 anti-sick riots, saying, "It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984."

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda had started a controversy of sorts by brushing aside the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Thursday, saying, "It happened in 1984, so what?"

The Congress leader was responding to the BJP claim citing the Nanavati commission report that the instructions for the violence came from former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi after his mother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were massacred in the riots following the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on 31 October, 1984.