  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaitley asks if Rahul will oust Sam Pitroda over 1984 Sikh riots comment

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: Union minister Arun Jaitley on Friday asked whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi will oust the party's overseas chief Sam Pitroda for his comment on the 1984 Sikh genocide that the riots "happened in 1984, so what?"

    File photo of Arun Jaitley
    File photo of Arun Jaitley

    Taking to Twitter, Jaitley said,"Will the Congress president oust his guru, who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984?''.

    Earlier, Jaitley had slammed the Congress leader Sam Pitroda over 1984 anti-sick riots, saying, "It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984."

    Rajiv Gandhi's assassination: 'Desperate' Congress discovered BJP role after 28 yrs, Jaitely's jibe

    Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda had started a controversy of sorts by brushing aside the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Thursday, saying, "It happened in 1984, so what?"

    The Congress leader was responding to the BJP claim citing the Nanavati commission report that the instructions for the violence came from former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi after his mother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

    Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were massacred in the riots following the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on 31 October, 1984.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ARUN JAITLEY News

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley rahul gandhi congress president sam pitroda

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue