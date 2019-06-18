Jaishankar to get Manoj Sinha's Tughlak Road residence

New Delhi, June 18: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to be allotted former Union minister Manoj Sinha's Tughlak Road residence, sources said.

Sinha, who was telecom minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, lost the Lok Sabha election from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur constituency.

Sources also said that first-time minister Pratap Sarangi has been allotted the 10, Pandit Pant Marg bungalow, which was given to former BJP MP Hukamdev Narayan Yadav, near the Delhi BJP office.

Sarangi, an MP from Odisha's Balasore, is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' may move to 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow, which was allotted to Congress leader Jyotirditya Scindia who lost the Lok Sabha election.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been allotted the 12, Tuglak Road residence in central Delhi, while the HRD minister has been given the 27, Safdarjung Road," a source told PTI.

Sources said that the allotment is subject to vacation of bungalows by their existing holders.

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar is a seasoned diplomat who was the Indian government's pointsman for China and the US.

Jaishankar, son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.

Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi has bene allotted the 10, Akbar Road bungalow previously occupied by former minister Mahesh Sharma.

Earlier this month, Home Minister Amit Shah was allotted late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence on Krishna Menon Marg.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. His family vacated the house last November after his death in August.