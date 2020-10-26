YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaishankar, Pompeo discuss challenges in India's neighbourhood & Indo-Pacific ahead of 2+2 meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo on Monday discussed "shared concerns and interests", including stability and security in Asia as well as the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, official sources said.

    The US Secretary of State and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper arrived here for the third edition of India-US 2+2 dialogue, which will be held on Tuesday.

    S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo
    Image credit: EAM S Jaishankar twitter handle

    Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue, Jaishankar and Pompeo held a bilateral meeting and discussed a range of key issues of strategic importance on Monday evening.

    The sources said both sides deliberated on the Afghan peace process, adding that Jaishankar highlighted India's stakes and its continuing concern that decisions should be made by people in Afghanistan without use of force.

    Explained: Importance of the landmark Indo-US defence pact BECA

    The Indian side also told Pompeo that cross-border terrorism was completely unacceptable to New Delhi, they said.

    In a tweet, Jaishankar described the meeting as productive.

    "Warm and productive meeting with Secretary Pompeo. Discussed key bilateral, regional and global issues. Reviewed progress in ties: grown substantially in every domain. Our foreign policy consultations and cooperation have expanded," he tweeted.

    On Twitter, Pompeo said he was pleased to be back in New Delhi for constructive meetings, including the 2+2 dialogue.

    Jaishankar and Pompeo discussed issues of mutual concerns and interests, including stability and security in Asia, and how best that can be ensured, sources said amid indications that China''s aggressive military behaviour in eastern Ladakh figured during the talks.

    A source also said that "specific issues will be taken up in the 2+2 on Tuesday."

    They said both sides followed up on their Indo-Pacific engagement and the Quad deliberations, and discussed key issues like maritime security, counter-terrorism cooperation, open connectivity and resilient supply chains.

    India-US 2+2: Key defence pact BECA signed, Rajnath says will open new avenues in info sharing

    According to sources, Pompeo also shared Washington''s thinking on Afghanistan with the external affairs minister.

    Both ministers also discussed multilateral consultations and cooperation in the context of India''s forthcoming United Nations Security Council membership.

    with PTI inputs

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar mike pompeo

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X