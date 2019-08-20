Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

Dhaka, Aug 20: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral ties. The meeting took place at the State Guest House here, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Momen will also host a lunch in honour of his Indian counterpart. Earlier, Jaishankar paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

Deeply moved by the visit to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Paid respects to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation pic.twitter.com/tfY2J2BC88 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 20, 2019

Jaishankar is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence. India is a leading development partner of Bangladesh as it has extended concessional lines of credit to the tune of around USD 8 billion.

Jaishankar will leave for Kathmandu on Wednesday morning to attend the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.