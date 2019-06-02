Jaishankar follows Sushma Swaraj's footsteps, helps Indians in trouble abroad

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: India's new External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar followed the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj as he addressed the grievances of several Indians facing issues abroad on Twitter.

A Twitter user, who marked Jaishankar in her tweet, had asked the new External Affairs Minister to help her find her husband in Kuwait. She went on to claim that her husband is not "responding to court summons" in the middle-east country.

"Our Embassy in Kuwait is already working on it. Please be in touch with them," said a prompt reply from the new foreign affairs minister.

Proud to follow in Sushma Swaraj's footsteps: Jaishankar in first tweet as foreign minister

In another tweet Jaishankar promised an Indian family to help find their passports that were lost in Italy during the trip.

Jaishankar in his first tweet as EAM had praised the work done by his predecessor Sushma Swaraj.

"Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @Sushm-aSwaraj ji," the new EAM tweeted.

Jaishankar is the second former Indian Foreign Servi-ce officer to become EAM, the first being K Natwar Singh who had become EAM in 2004 in the UPA-1 Government.

Jaishankar however is definitely the first former foreign secretary to occupy the post of EAM by virtue of which he will be in the Cabinet Committ-ee on Security (CCS) that is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar's appointment as EAM itself is evidence of PM Modi's faith in the former diplomat's expertise in the complex arena of external affairs.