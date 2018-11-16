Jaish terrorists have infiltrated Punjab: State remains on high alert

Amritsar, Nov 16: The Punjab Police have received a tip-off suggesting that former Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Zakir Musa may have moved into the state.

The Punjab Police have released posters of Musa after inputs suggested that he could have moved into Gurdaspur. The police have sought the help of the police for more information and even advised that these areas remain in a state of high alert.

Extra precaution is being taken to ensure that nothing untoward takes place. Gurdaspur SSP, Swarandeep Singh said that they also have information about the movement of some Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in the state. We have inputs that suggest that they could have moved into Punjab through Ferozepur.

The input comes in the wake of an ongoing investigation that was launched after four persons snatched a SUV in Pathankot district. The police are not ruling out a terror angle in this case. The police are leaving nothing to chance and have launched a manhunt for the four persons, who were speaking in a Punjabi dialect, which is spoken in Pakistan's Punjab.

It may be recalled that it was the Jaish, which had infiltrate the Pathankot air base in 2016 and carried out a major attack.