Jaish terrorist arrested while trying to flee to Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, Oct 20: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the Nagrota attack. The person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khandey, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while he was trying to flee to Saudi Arabia via Sri Lanka.

He was a co-conspirator in facilitating, harboring and transporting a group of three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists belonging to the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad who had infiltrated into India from Kathua-Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the intervening night of 27/28th November 2016 and carried out an attack on 166 Medium Regiment Camp, Nagrota, Jammu in the early hours of 29th November 2016. In the retaliatory action by Army, three Pakistani terrorists were neutralized.

Also Read Jaish terrorists killed at Baramulla were Pakistan nationals

During investigation, a well planned conspiracy was unearthed and a network of Over Ground Workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad was busted which was responsible in facilitating this attack. Three accused namely Sayeed Munir-ul-Hassan Qadri, Tariq Ahmed Dar and Mohd. Ashiq Baba have already been arrested in the case and at present they are lodged in judicial custody.

Also Read Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants killed, 1 police martyred in encounter

Investigation has established the role of all the accused in providing shelter and transportation to the terrorists on the directions of leaders/handlers of Jaish-e-Mohammad based in Pakistan for carrying out the terrorist attack.

Investigation of the case is in final stages and a charge-sheet will be filed in the court in the coming days, NIA officials said.