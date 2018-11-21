Jaish looks to hit Delhi, national capital on ‘high priority alert’

New Delhi, Nov 21: Three days back, the Intelligence Bureau had sent out a detailed advisory relating to a terror attack, following which the national capital, New Delhi was put on high priority alert.

Two days after this attack, three people were killed in a grenade attack at Amritsar. Now the Delhi Police has released images of two Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives, who could strike in the capital.

The alert regarding a Jaish attack has been sounded and the same has been classified Grade A and actionable. The Jaish has been attempting to carry out a strike in the capital and also in other parts of Punjab, an Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia.

In a photograph released by the police, the two men are seen leaning on a milestone which reads, Firozepur, 9 kilometres and Delhi, 360 kilometres.

It may be recalled that last week the Punjab Police had received an input stating that terrorists of the Jaish had sneaked in to the state via Ferozepur.

The fresh alert comes just three days after the IB had sounded a high alert in New Delhi after a message on a WhatsApp group run by the Jaish-e-Mohammad threatened to strike at the national capital.

In a letter, the IB sounded a high priority alert in the wake of this message. The letter states, ' according to a message circulated by one Pakistani national Ameer Hamza, the Jaish is planning to carry out terrorist attacks on security establishments in Delhi to avenge the killing of its commander Usman in Tral, Pulwama on October 30.'

The letter has been sent to various security establishments that include the CISF, NSF, Railway Protection Force and also the Delhi police. It is requested to issue necessary guidelines and instructions to all unit commanders of the Delhi-NCR based units/battalions to take all precautionary and preventive measure to avoid any untoward incident. The force personnel to be kept on highest alert and the intelligence machinery should be geared up for collection and exchange of useful advance information to prevent occurrence of any such incident, the advisory further read.