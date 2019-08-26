  • search
    Jaish-e-Mohammed training to carry out underwater attack, forces on alert: Navy chief

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 26: An underwater wing of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training people to carry out attacks but the Indian Navy is fully prepared to thwart any such attempt, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said in Pune on Monday.

    Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh

    Admiral Karambir Singh said all stakeholders in coastal security are ensuring that there is no intrusion from the sea.

    We have received intelligence (input) that an underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is training people to carry out attacks from water and that is one change. But we are fully prepared and will thwart any such attempt, he added.

    Mysterious blast in Tamil Nadu temple kills one

    Admiral Singh was answering a query on the changing form of terror and the Navy's response to them.

    Speaking about heightened vigil along the country's coast since the deadly 26/11 sea-borne terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008, he said the Navy was overall in-charge of maritime security.

    The Indian Navy, maritime police, state governments and other stakeholders are making sure there is no intrusion from the sea, the Navy chief stated.

    He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a lecture, titled Indian Ocean - Changing Dynamic- Maritime Security Imperatives for India', which is part of a series held in the memory of the late Army chief General BC Joshi.

