Jaish-e-Mohammad planned attacks after conducting reconnaissance of Doval;’s office

New Delhi, Feb 13: The interrogation of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist has revealed that the outfit had carried out a reconnaissance at the Sardar Patel Bhawan and other top areas on the basis of his handlers from Paksita.

Last week, the security forces had arrested Hidayat-Ullah-Mallik a resident of Shopian and he said that he had carried out a reconnaissance of the office of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Following this input, the security at the office of the NSA has been heightened. The NSA has been on the target of Pakistan based terror groups for long and the threat perception only went up following the surgical strikes after the Uri attacks.

Hidayat had taken a flight from from Srinagar to New Delhi in May last year to record a video of the NSA's office. He also said that he had recorded a vide of the office of the CISF and passed on the same to his Pakistan based handler.

After recording the video, he returned to Kashmir, following which he conducted a reconnaisance of the Samba border area. He also said that his handler in Pakistan was known as Doctor. He said that he had did not have more details on the handler and said that he shared all the information on WhatsApp.