Jaish-e-Mohammad makes fresh call in Valley after top leadership is wiped out

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: The top leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad has asked its over ground workers in Jammu and Kashmir to go on a recruitment spree and also set up as many launch pads as possible.

After suffering heavy losses in the wake of its commanders being killed in encounters, the JeM leadership wants to start afresh in the Valley. There is a directive by the leadership to look for more recruits. Further the terror group is also planning large scale infiltrations, a top counter terror officials informed OneIndia.

Also Read | Same team of JeM planned Lethpora and Pulwama attack, probe suggests

The downfalls of the JeM had begun in December 2018 itself. Although it struck back with the Pulwama attack, the fact is that many part of the top leadership in the Valley have been killed.

The forces had in December managed to bust two important modules of the JeM in Tral and Khrew Pamper.

The busting of these two modules was extremely crucial. These were the primary modules of the Jaish which were launching a series of attacks in the recent past. There was a surge in terror activity in both these areas.

Following this a special team was constituted to probe cases which involved attacks on both security forces and civilians. The police say that with these modules being busted, they have managed to clear the Jaish of from Khrew Pampore and Tral.

The Jaish, which had witnessed a surge in the Valley over the past year, has been facing considerable losses over the past month and a half. Last week, Waseem, a Jaish terrorist from Pakistan was killed in an encounter. Another Jaish terrorist, Suhail Ahmed Lone was arrested following an encounter.

In October, it may be recalled the security forces had carried out a successful operation in which the nephew of the Jaish chief was killed in an encounter. The security forces gunned down Jaish terrorist Usman Haidar, who was the nephew of the outfit's chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. Another terrorist of the same outfit, identified as Showkat Ahmed was also killed the encounter at the Tral area of South Kashmir.

Also Read | In major diplomatic win for India, deadly JeM terrorist deported from UAE

Incidentally this was the second new of the Jaish boss to killed in an encounter. In November 2017, in an encounter at Pulwama, the forces had gunned down Talha Rashid. The killing of both these persons was crucial as they were also heading the sniper squad of the Jaish.

The police had said that the Jaish had four persons who were part of the sniping squad. They were using the M-4 Caribes, a weapon deployed in Afghanistan by the NATO forces. The weapons were procured by the ISI from the Taliban, which had stolen the same from the US forces in Afghanistan. The M4 has been used in the Valley for sometime now.

The killing of the two terrorists is seen as an important breakthrough in busting the sniper squad in the Valley. There have been at least three sniping incidents on the security forces and the latest was the killing of Assistant Sub Inspector of the CISF at Srinagar in October.