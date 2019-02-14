Jaish bomber released a chilling video before striking at Pulwama

India

Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 14: In a ghastly suicide strike, over 20 CRPF personnel were killed and dozens others injured n Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir today.

The suicide bombing was the handiwork of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and officials say that it was timed with the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat. The bomber has been identified as Adil Ahmad alias Waqar, a resident of Kashmir.

He was a resident of Pulwama and he rammed his car into the 55 seater CRPF bus.

Officials also tell OneIndia that following the attack on the convoy, which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, there were gunshots that were heard along with grenade blasts.

The coward who struck at Pulwama pic.twitter.com/4SRSQQUarB — Vicky Nanjappa (@vickynanjappa) February 14, 2019

In a video released, Adil starts of by saying that by the time everyone sees the video, he will be dead. He also says that he had joined the Jaish a year back. He says that he was given the opportunity to carry out the attack. He said that by the time people are watching the video, he would be in heaven. He calls on the people of Kashmir to join the Jaish and strengthen the organisation. He also said that their mission is not far away and more people should join and fight the injustice.

In the video that is 10 minutes long, he boasts about the other attacks carried out by the Jaish. He speaks about the attack on Parliament and also the strikes at Pathankot, Nagrota and Uri.

He also calls on the people of North Kashmir to follow those in the southern part of the state and fight against India.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the attack was clearly timed with the death anniversaries of Guru and Bhat. There were plenty of warnings about the same and the attack took place despite security being high. The official further said that the Jaish decided to target the CRPF officials on the highway as they were vulnerable.