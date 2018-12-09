Home News India Jaipur ‘princess’ Diya Kumari files for divorce ending 21 years of marriage

Jaipur ‘princess’ Diya Kumari files for divorce ending 21 years of marriage

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Dec 9: The daughter of erstwhile Maharaja of Jaipur, Sawai Bhawani Singh, Diya Kumari has filed for divorce from Narendra Singh ending 21 years of their marriage.

According to reports, the divorce application was filed at Gandhi Nagar's family court under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The couple had been living separately for a few months, following which both of them decided to approach the court for a mutual separation.

Singh, who belongs to a modest family, had married the the Sawai Madhopur MLA in August 1997 after dating her for nine years. The community had opposed their plans for marriage as both were from same gotra. Despite the opposition and the image of the royal family at stack, the couple held their ground and tied the knot.

Also Read | Tej Pratap says won't return home till family backs his divorce decision

Kumari had earlier decided not to contest Rajasthan elections this year citing "personal reasons" and was replaced by a new face, Asha Meena. According to sources, BJP is now considering the member of the royal family for Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The couple has two sons and a daughter.