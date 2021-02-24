Jaipur Literature Fest: BJP leader explains how people got creative during coronavirus pandemic

India

Jaipur, Feb 22: The Jaipur Literature Festival, that is known as the "greatest literary show on Earth", is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Each year, several world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

This year, Dailyhunt and OneIndia are the proud partners as live streaming partner and digital media partner respectively for the Jaipur Literary Fest 2021.

Earlier, the fest witnessed Harsh Mander, an Indian author, columnist, researcher and social activist who works with survivors of mass violence and hunger, as well as homeless persons and street children, having a discussion about his latest book "Locking Down the Poor: The Pandemic and India's Moral Centre."

In today's session, the discussion was on "Innovation, Imagination and Creativity" where Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Mugdha Sinha, Shubhendra Rao and Roger Highfield were in conversation with Sanjoy K. Roy.

In the session, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "The pandemic has given us many opportunities to learn as to how do we link and learn all the three things that we are discussing (Innovation, Imagination and Creativity) today. There are other people who chose to keep their activity to keep it at a halt. But I know, there are many small theatre kind-off group who continued with the pandemic as well. Multiple locations were converted in stages."

"I believe, people have learnt that it makes more sense to move from theory to practical which executes a solution to approach a crisis situation," he added.

The session focused on how people are taking the advantage of the situation and becoming more innovative and creative in the given time period.

In its next session, on February 26, author-politician Shashi Tharoor will talk about his latest book, The Battle Of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, And What It Means To Be Indian, scraping off the surface of the "idea of India." Along with journalist, Faye D'Souza, he will discuss the varied renditions of nationalism and patriotism.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit of virtual. The festival took place in a virtual avatar from February 19, and will end on 21. The fest will again resume from February 26 to 28.