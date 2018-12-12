Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after smoke alert

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: A Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo flight on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to smoke emission in cockpit and cabin. The incident happened on December 10.

    According to a statement by Indigo, flight 6E-237, an Airbus 320 aircraft, operating on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing as a precaution at Kolkata due to suspected smoke in cabin.

    Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after smoke alert

    "An IndiGo flight (A320 aircraft) 6E-237 operating on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing as a precaution at Kolkata due to suspected smoke in cabin," the airline said in a statement.

    Also Read | Indigo tweaks its web check-in policy, says it is 'not compulsory' to pay for seats

    The flight landed safely at Kolkata, it said, adding that on reaching the bay, a few passengers were evacuated via the "aft exit deployed slides" while most passengers deplaned via the front step ladder.

    The 6E-237 departs from Jaipur at 9 pm and reaches Kolkata at 9 pm.

    The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe. The plane had no earlier report of any malfunction, IndiGo tweeted.

    Read more about:

    indigo flight indigo indigo airlines kolkata airport emergency landing

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue