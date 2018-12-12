Home News India Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after smoke alert

Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after smoke alert

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: A Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo flight on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to smoke emission in cockpit and cabin. The incident happened on December 10.

According to a statement by Indigo, flight 6E-237, an Airbus 320 aircraft, operating on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing as a precaution at Kolkata due to suspected smoke in cabin.

"An IndiGo flight (A320 aircraft) 6E-237 operating on Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing as a precaution at Kolkata due to suspected smoke in cabin," the airline said in a statement.

The flight landed safely at Kolkata, it said, adding that on reaching the bay, a few passengers were evacuated via the "aft exit deployed slides" while most passengers deplaned via the front step ladder.

The 6E-237 departs from Jaipur at 9 pm and reaches Kolkata at 9 pm.

The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe. The plane had no earlier report of any malfunction, IndiGo tweeted.