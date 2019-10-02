  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura cleanest stations in India: Railways survey

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Three railway stations in Rajasthan bagged top honours in the railways' cleanliness survey unveiled on Wednesday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

    Jaipur, Jodhpur and Durgapura were the top three ranking railway stations among 720 stations.

    Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura cleanest stations in India: Railways survey
    Representational Image

    Andheri, Virar and Naigaon railway stations were the top three among 109 suburban stations.

    In a first, Railways to compensate for delay in Tejas Express; How much the IRCTC would pay

    North Western Railway followed by South East Central Railway and East Central Railway are the top three railway zones.

    Railways have been conducting third party audit and cleanliness ranking of 407 major stations annually since 2016. This year the survey was expanded to include 720 stations and suburban stations were also included for the first time.

    Evaluation of green efforts have been added to the report.

    More PIYUSH GOYAL News

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal indian railways

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue