Jailer from Vadodara Central Jail file complaints against seven inmates for jumping 60-day parole

Vadodara, July 28: Authorities from the Vadodara Central Jail have lodged police complaints against seven inmates lodged in the prison for jumping the 60-day parole that was granted to them in March this year. This came as part of the government's policy decision to decongest prisons for the novel coronavirus precautions. Three of the accused are being tried for heinous crimes such as rape and murder.

It is reportedly said that jailer Narendra Rathod filed the complaints against six inmates who have jumped parole, with the Raopura police station.

Of the absconding inmates, one is an accused in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder; two inmates are accused of murder and one is an accused in a rape case filed in Anand district.

The others are accused in cases of assault and theft, belonging to different districts. Police Inspector JH Chaudhary of Raopura police station said, "We have received two complaints from the jail authorities and have duly transferred them to the home districts, where the police will launch a probe to ascertain the whereabouts of the prisoners."

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani allocated Rs 244 crore from the CM's Relief Fund for control and treatment of coronavirus in the state. Of this, Rs 200 crore has been allocated specifically to the health department and the municipal corporation areas for drugs, injections and treatment facilities.

As many as 1,052 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the state tally to 57,051. Death toll stood at 2,367 with 22 more succumbing to the virus in a day.