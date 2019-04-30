  • search
    Jailed godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai gets life imprisonment in rape case

    Ahmedabad, Apr 30: Narayan Sai, son of Asaram who was convicted in a rape case by Surat Sessions Court, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. A penalty of Rs 1 lakh is also imposed on him.

    Sai was convicted under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy).

    File Photo of Narayan Sai

    Of the 11 accused, six were acquitted.

    Also Read | 42 bags containing crores of rupees recovered from ashrams of Asaram, Narayan Sai!

    Ganga and Jamuna, also called "sadhika" (women disciples), were accused of putting the victim in illegal confinement and thrashing her at Sai's behest. They were also accused of trying to brainwash her into agreeing to have a relationship with Sai.

    Hanuman, a loyal "sadhak" (disciple) of Sai, was accused of abetment, including taking the victim to Sai's room.

    Surat Police had filed a 1,100-page charge sheet against Sai in 2014.

    In 2013, after Asaram was arrested for raping a girl in Rajasthan, two Surat-based women accused Asaram and his son of sexual exploitation.

    The elder sister accused Asaram of sexual assaults between 1997 and 2006 when she lived at his Ahmedabad ashram.

    The younger sister accused the godman's son of sexual assaults when she lived at Asaram's ashram in Jahangirpura area of Surat between 2002 and 2005.

    Sai was arrested from Delhi-Haryana border in December 2013.

    Meawhile, Asaram was convicted by a Jodhpur court for rape. The trial against him in the case filed by the Surat-based woman is going on at a Gandhinagar court.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
