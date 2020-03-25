Jail term of up to two years for those found violating coronavirus lockdown

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: In the wake of a nation wide lock down announced for the next three weeks, the Union Home Ministry has issued strict guidelines to enforce the same.

The government has invoked the National Disaster Management Act under which a person violating the norms can face up to two years in jail. The Home Ministry said that Executive Magistrates will be deployed as incident commanders to oversee the implementation.

The government has invoked Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, which prescribes for a jail term of up to two years for any violation by inviduals.

"In compliance of the said Order of NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an Order dated 24.03.2020 under Section 10(2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act, directing the Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The Order shall remain in force, in all parts of the country, for a period of 21 days with effect from 25.03.2020," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"The Ministries/ Departments of Government of India and State Governments/Union Territory Administrations, have been directed to ensure strict implementation of these Orders. The implementation of these measures will be monitored by MHA, a note from the ministry also said.