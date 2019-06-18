  • search
    'Jai Sri Ram, Vande Mataram' slogan raised in LS as Owaisi takes oath

    Hyderabad, June 18: Slogans of Jai Sri Ram and Vande Mataram were raised as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took the oath of duty as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

    The chants were raised as soon as his name was called to take the oath and continued till he signed the papers.

    AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House
    AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House

    Unfazed by the chants, Owaisi could be seen raising his hands and asking the MPs to even their raise pitch. He read his oath in urdu and ended it by saying,'Jai Bhim, Allah-o-Akbar and Jai Bharat'.

    Reacting to the incident, he said that such things do not affect him. "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur," he told news agency ANI referring to the deaths in Bihar. At least 120 children have lost their lives in Bihar due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

    Rahul Gandhi won in Wayanad due to 40% Muslim population: Owaisi

    Owaisi had complained to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending his poll speech by chanting Jai Sri Ram at a rally near Ayodhya. He had said that the PM had stooped to such a level that he has no development to show.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
