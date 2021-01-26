PM Modi exhorts youths to defeat 'network of lies and rumours' on COVID-19 vaccination with right information

Modi the person through which Balakot information went to Arnab: Rahul Gandhi

'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

It can be seen that Republic Day celebrations this year is held amid the coronavirus pandemic with COVID-19 protocol in place. Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the proposed tractor rally called by the farmers' unions on Republic Day against the recently enacted central farm laws.

Three routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' tractor rally from three border points of Delhi. The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points.

Delhi Police have also tightened security at all the power sub-stations and grids across the national capital in view of threats received by a power distribution company about the disruption of power supply in the national capital. The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.