Jagtar Singh Tara gets life imprisonment in former Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination case

The district court of Chandigarh on Saturday sentenced Jagtar Singh Tara to life imprisonment in former Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination case. Lawyer of Jagtar Singh Tara told reporters about sentencing outside the court premises.

Earlier, Jagtar Singh Tara told the court that he does not regret killing Beant Singh, he also said that 'I have been fighting the battle of Sikhs' freedom against the govt and will continue to do so'.

Jagtar Singh Tara told the court in writing that, "If by killing a cruel person I can save thousands of innocent people then it is not wrong," Lawyer of Jagtar Singh Tara told reporters.

Lawyer of Jagtar Singh Tara, briefed the media, saying "Tara told the court that he will continue fighting for Sikhs' freedom."

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by supporters outside the court premises.

Roop Singh, Chief Secy, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said, "Jagtar Singh Tara murdered Beant Singh out of emotions and not due to land or property dispute. Murdering someone is bad but he has been given punishment after 22 yrs. It's painful for the family as well as Sikh community."

Punjab CM Beant Singh was killed in a bomb blast outside Punjab and Haryana secretariat on August 31, 1995. The blast had killed 17 others, including Punjab Police constable Dilawar Singh, who acted as a human bomb.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day