    Jagdish Tytler in front row at Sheila Dikshit event sparks anger

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Jan 16: Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Wednesday alleged that the Congress made 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row at an event where Sheila Dikshit took over as its Delhi unit president to "intimidate" witnesses in related cases.

    Jagdish Tytler

    He claimed the Congress is "afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed" in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots.

    "The Congress made Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row. It was a deliberate act to intimidate the witnesses in the anti-sikh riots cases," he alleged.

    "The Congress wants to send a message to the witnesses that the party high command supports Tytler and nobody should even try to testify against him," the MLA alleged.

    Since the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, the party is afraid... that the leaders whom it kept safe are now being jailed. By such acts, it is also sending a message to the judiciary and police that nobody should initiate action against them," Singh alleged.

    Dikshit took over as Delhi Congress chief from Ajay Maken in the presence of a large number of party leaders and workers Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Meira Kumar, PC Chacko, Sandip Dikshit, Ajay Maken among others attended Dikshit's charge taking ceremony.

    PTI

