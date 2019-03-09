Jagdish Mukhi sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Mizoram

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Aizawl, Mar 09: Prof. Jagdish Mukhi sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties as the Governor of Assam. He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the Governor of Mizoram, after the latter resigned yesterday.

Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office to Mukhi.

