  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jagdish Mukhi sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Mizoram

    By
    |

    Aizawl, Mar 09: Prof. Jagdish Mukhi sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties as the Governor of Assam. He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the Governor of Mizoram, after the latter resigned yesterday.

    Jagdish Mukhi sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Mizoram

    Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office to Mukhi.

    [Mizoram governor K Rajasekharan resigns, likely to contest against Shashi Tharoor]

    He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram as the latter resigned on Thursday and his resignation was accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

    More jagdish mukhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jagdish mukhi mizoram governor

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue