Jagannath 'Snana Jatra' celebrated in Puri, devotees throng temple

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Puri, June 17: The annual ceremonial bathing ritual of the deities at Shree Jagannath temple here was celebrated on Monday in the presence of thousands of devotees, amid tight security.

The ceremony known as 'Snana Jatra' of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was performed on a bathing altar known as the 'Snana Mandap' in which priests poured 108 pitchers of aromatic sacred water on the deities.

The 'Snana Jatra' -- held on the full moon day of the Hindu month of 'Jyestha', considered to be the birthday of Lord Jagannath -- is a significant ritual in the run-up to the annual 'Rath Jatra' festival. Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the annual event, as security was strengthened in and around the shrine.

Patrolling by police personnel was stepped up and special steps were taken to regulate vehicular traffic for the event, according to Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Soumendra Priyadarshi.