Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2019: Kovind, Modi and other leaders greet citizens

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 04: Lakhs of devotees have thronged to pilgrim town Puri in Odisha as the annual ten-day Jagannath Rath Yatra began on Thursday. The Mangala Arati was conducted at 6 AM, Mailama at 6:10 AM, Tadapalagi and Rosa Homa at 6:30 AM today.

Apart from that chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra decked up ahead of their annual sojourn today.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his tweet, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished people of the country on the occasion of Puri Rath Yatra. He said in his tweet, "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath."

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, also greeted the nation saying, "I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is worshipped across the country."

Annual Rath Yatra begins; Amit Shah offers prayers at Lord Jagannath Temple

Meanwhile, earlier in the wee hours of Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a 'Mangala Aarti' at the historic Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra is one of the most awaited festivals in India and Odisha. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the grandest festivals and believed to be the oldest chariot festival of the world. In the Rath Yatra, three chariots for the deities are constructed every year. These sacred carriers are prepared, decorated and assembled by the traditional artists. The craftsmen follow strict rules to participate as servitors in preparing the chariots, which commence on the day of Akshay Tritiya.