Jagan to kickstart campaign for AP on March 16

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Vijayawada, Mar 14: YSR Congress chief, Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart his election campaign from March 16 onwards. He would begin his campaign from Idupulapaya, where his father, Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was laid to rest.

He would address his first road show from Gurazala in Guntur on March 16, which would be followed by public meetings at Narsipatnam, Nellimerla and P Gannavaram.

Jagan's mother Y S Vijayalkshmi and sister, Y S Sharmila too would be part of the campaign.

Also Read | Will the Jagan-KCR bonhomie backfire?

During the padayatra, Jagan had covered 134 assembly constituencies. Preference would be given to the rest of the places during the first leg of the campaign.

Meanwhile the first list of candidates which was to be released on Wednesday was delayed. Jagan is said to be giving final touches to the list and the same would be released in the next few days.