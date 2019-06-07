Jagan to have 5 deputy CMs in his cabinet, each from different community

Amaravati, June 07: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet would have 25 ministers, but what is making news is that he will appoint five deputy chief ministers.

"I am going to reshuffle the cabinet after two and a half years and 90 per cent of the present ministers will have to quit paving way for another set of ministers," reports quoted Jagan as saying.

"So, those who get disappointed by not getting a berth in the cabinet will get a chance to become the ministers after two and a half years. By doing so, I want to ensure that all the deserving MLAs will get a chance," he added.

The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function in Amarvati on Saturday. The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence this morning where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers. Accordingly, one each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward, minority and Kapu communities would be made a deputy chief minister.

He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share.

Some reports quoting sources had earlier said that these five deputy CMs would be from five different regions of Andhra Pradesh - Rayalaseema, Prakasham, Krishna Delta, Godavari and Vizag.

Former Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who lost power after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost at the hands of YSR Congress in the assembly elections had two chief ministers. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also has two deputy chief ministers. But, is unheard of and first of its kind decision in the country.

Reacting to this development, TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakaran, "It is a prerogative of the Chief Minister. He can take in cabinet whoever is eligible. We expect great service to be rendered as per aspirations of the public. TDP will play role of constructive opposition."